Argentina vs England: Emiliano Martinez and Jordan Pickford’s stats at the 2026 World Cup compared

Ahead of Argentina and England sixth head-to-head World Cup showdown, there is enough bad blood to fill rivers. However, as much as it may pain them to admit it, La Albiceleste and the Three Lions also have plenty in common—starting with the passion they bring to the 2026 World Cup. Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Jordan Pickford share a few similarities as well.

Although they have different styles of play, Martinez and Pickford are both known for their flair and high-energy personalities. Martinez and Pickford share a sense of self-belief that borders on arrogance, a trait that boils the blood of opponents while filling their countrymen with pride. They are impossible to miss and always seem to have something in store for Argentina and England, respectively.

Another common trait is that both could fall into the category of goalkeepers who save their best performances for the national team. When they put on the sweater for their countries, Martinez and Pickford become different animals. Clearly, Martinez has enjoyed far more success, having won everything there is to win with Argentina. Still, Pickford has become a staple of the Three Lions and even set a FIFA World Cup record for England in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Neither goalkeeper’s stats at the 2026 World Cup jump off the page, but both have made timely saves to keep their teams alive. Contrary to the other semifinal matchup between France’s Mike Maignan and Spain’s Unai Simon, Martinez and Pickford aren’t the type of goalkeepers who rely on clean sheets to showcase their value. Instead, they earn their reputation by being in the right place at the right time to make the improbable save.

Emiliano Martinez (left) of Argentina and Jordan Pickford (right) of England.

Martinez’s numbers at 2026 World Cup

Coming into soccer’s biggest tournament with concerns over a fractured finger, Martinez needed some time to find his footing at the 2026 World Cup. Although he kept clean sheets in Argentina’s first two group-stage games, he still looked a gear off. Against Egypt in the Round of 16, Martinez had his worst game of the World Cup, but he bounced back with arguably his best performance against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

When Argentina were in distress, Martinez came to their rescue, just as he had done at Qatar 2022. So far, Martinez has played six games at the 2026 World Cup, recording two clean sheets and conceding six goals. His numbers may leave some to be desired, but Argentina know how their goalkeeper operates, and they are aware he usually saves his best for the latter stages of the tournament.

Moreover, if any knockout-stage match is decided by a penalty shootout, La Albiceleste are confident their goalkeeper—who is renowned for playing mind games with opposing takers and dancing afterwards—stacks the deck in their favor.

Pickford’s stats at 2026 World Cup

Although some England fans still resist him, Pickford has become synonymous with the Three Lions in recent years. No other goalkeeper has stepped up to take his place, and there is a reason national team head coaches have come and gone for England while Pickford has remained the starter.

Advertisement

Although he may concede head-scratching goals from time to time, Pickford is just as capable of pulling off saves no other goalkeeper could. With Pickford, one can never really tell what’s going to happen. The only certainty is that it will be entertaining. So far at the 2026 World Cup, however, the good has outweighed the bad for Pickford.

As mentioned earlier, the two goalkeepers have more than just similar personalities—their statistics are another example. Like Martinez, Pickford has kept two clean sheets and conceded six goals through six games at the 2026 World Cup. According to FOX Sports, Pickford has the edge in saves made, with 12 compared to Martinez’s eight. Other than that, their stat sheets are virtually photocopies of one another. As Argentina and England gear up for another World Cup battle, only one of them will make it through.

Key info about Martinez and Pickford

Emiliano Martinez Jordan Pickford Age 33 32 Current club Aston Villa Everton Height 1.95 m (6’3”) 1.85 m (6’0”) Place of birth Mar del Plata, Argentina Washington, England Clean sheets at 2026 World Cup 2 2 Goals allowed 6 6 Saves 8 12 As of July 13, 2026.