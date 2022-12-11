Argentina will play against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Argentina and Croatia will face each other today at the Lusail Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

The first duel of the semifinals will feature two historic World Cup teams. On the one hand, there will be the runners-up, Croatia, who at this point can be considered the kings of overtime: they reached the final in 2018 playing 120 minutes in all instances, and also the Qatar 2022 semifinals via penalties. They are a tough and compact team; it is difficult to score goals against them.

On the other side will be Argentina, who after a bad start with the surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia, have reaped one success after another until the quarterfinals, where they had to suffer more than expected to eliminate the Netherlands. After winning 2-0 and dominating the game, the Europeans equalized at the end, and Argentina ended up going through penalties.

Argentina's probable lineup

Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna are suspended for the semifinal due to the yellow cards received against the Netherlands. Molina would remain the right back, and Acuna would be replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico.

De Paul and Angel Di Maria hope to be in shape to start the semifinal. If so, both players would be starters.

Argentina's possible lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

Croatia's probable lineup

Borna Sosa and Mislav Orsic have recovered from their respective illnesses, so they will be available for coach Dalic. For the rest, all the players will be available so it is likely that the team will be the same one that played against Brazil.

Croatia's possible lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

