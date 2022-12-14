The Qatar 2022 Final is here. Argentina and France will face each other for the FIFA World Cup title, so here's their head-to-head before this very exciting game.

The time has come to see which national team is the best in the world. Argentina will face France this Sunday in the Qatar 2022 Fiinal and both squads will try to earn their third FIFA World Cup title, so here's their head-to-head in this tournament.

Argentina were the first finalist after they defeated Croatia with a 3-0 score. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste had an incredible run in the knockout stage and will definitely try to lift the trophy for their captain in his last World Cup.

On the other hand is the French national team. They won the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and are going to play their second consecutive final, trying to get back-to-back titles and become the third squad to do it.

Argentina vs France head-to-head

It is the most important game in Qatar 2022. The 64th match is going to be played this Sunday, December 18, between Argentina and France to see which team is the best in the world.

There's history between these two squads in the FIFA World Cup. They've played three games in this tournament, with two victories for Argentina and one for France.

The first time they met was in Uruguay 1930. Argentina defeated France with a 1-0 score in the group stage with Luis Monti's goal. La Albiceleste made it to the final that year, but lost to Uruguay by a 4-2 score.

48 years later, they face each other again for Argentina 1978. The host team won once again with a 2-1 score. Daniel Passarella and Leopoldo Luque were the ones that gave La Albiceleste the victory in the group stage, while Michel Platini scored for France.

In the last FIFA World Cup, played at Russia, both teams gave one of the most exciting games of the tournament in the Round of 16. With a final 4-3 for France, they eliminated Argentina from the tournament. Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard and Kylian Mbappe (twice) scored for Les Bleus, while Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Aguero did it for the South Americans.

It is clear that this Qatar 2022 game is the most important matchup they have had. Only one can lift the FIFA World Cup title in what's going to be a very interesting game to end this tournament.

