Argentina take on the Netherlands in a crucial game for their World Cup hopes, but it will probably be even more special for a player who didn't have a good time playing under Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

The shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their group debut is part of the past for Argentina, who have claimed three consecutive victories en route to the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, where they'll take on the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi and company have restored hope in the country, where people look completely optimistic on their team's chances of winning this year's FIFA World Cup. The Dutch side, however, will mean a huge test to their aspirations.

It will certainly be a special game for everyone at La Albiceleste, with Messi possibly facing his last opportunity to win the coveted trophy in Qatar. But it's safe to say Angel Di Maria will have extra motivation for this affair.

Angel Di Maria once called the Netherlands boss Louis van Gall the worst coach he's ever had

Di Maria will see a familiar face in the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, though his memories aren't great. Di Maria played under van Gaal at Manchester United, but it was a forgettable experience in his career as he lasted only one season at Old Trafford.

“My problem at Manchester was the coach," Di Maria said in an interview with TyC Sports last year. "Van Gaal was the worst coach of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn’t like players being more than him."

After missing the Australia game, Di Maria is doubtful for Friday's game.

