Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have advanced to the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals with Argentina and Portugal, respectively. Therefore, many wonder when could they meet at this FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 is not just another edition of the most popular sporting event, it could also be the last FIFA World Cup for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, all eyes are on Argentina and Portugal.

Both La Albiceleste and the Seleção das Quinas have reasons to dream high in Qatar, since they've already reached the quarterfinals. The fact that this could be the final shot for Messi or Ronaldo only fuels their aspirations.

Of course, millions are looking forward to seeing these superstars face each other at a World Cup. As both remain in contention, let's take a look at when we could expect a potential Argentina vs. Portugal in Qatar.

When could Messi's Argentina meet Ronaldo's Portugal at Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face each other on the biggest of stages if they both take their respective nations to the final. That's right, the only way Argentina and Portugal clash at Qatar 2022 would be with the FIFA World Cup trophy up for grabs.

However, both have a lot of work to do first. While Argentina take on the Netherlands for a place in the semis, Portugal have to take down Morocco. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

