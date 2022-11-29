The Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage will start on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Here, check out everything you need to know about final stage of the world football tournament including schedule, dates, how to watch it free in the US, as well as the predictor.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup Group Stage has wrapped up and now it’s time for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage. The best two teams from Group A through Group H will play the final phase to decide which national team will be crowned as the 2022 World Cup winners. The defending champions France broke up the champions' curse and became the first national team to clinch the final stage of the tournament. To watch the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup knockout stage matchups intheUS, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Despite France are already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage, the final matchday results will determine the place in which they end up. For example, Netherlands and Senegal qualified for Group A as first and second place respectively. While England and the USMNT did the same in Group B.

Up to date, there are still 12 spots left for the final stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.The matchups that will decide everything are set to take place in the last week of November. Here, check out the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final game, the bracket, dates, and how to watch or live stream free each game in the United States.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage Bracket and Key Dates

The Qatar 2022 World Cup started on Sunday, November 20 and it will finish on Sunday, December 18. The Group Stage will finish on Friday, December 2 after three matchday days for all the 32 national teams. Then, the Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage will start with one-legged matchups between the best two teams from Group A through Group H.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Saturday, December 3 - Tuesday, December 6

Saturday, December 3 - Tuesday, December 6 Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals : Friday, December 9 - Saturday, December 10

: Friday, December 9 - Saturday, December 10 Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals : Tuesday, December 13 - Wednesday, December 14

: Tuesday, December 13 - Wednesday, December 14 Qatar 2022 World Cup Third Place match : Saturday, December 17

: Saturday, December 17 Qatar 2022 World Cup Final game: Sunday, December 18

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Bracket, Schedule, results and How to Watch it in the US

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Round of 16 (Next Games)

Saturday, December 3

Matchup Time (ET) Result Netherlands vs USA 10:00 AM 1st Group C vs 2nd Group D 2:00 PM

Sunday, December 4

Matchup Time (ET) Result 1st Group D vs 2nd Group C 10:00 AM England vs Senegal 2:00 PM

Monday, December 5

Matchup Time (ET) Result 1st Group E vs 2nd Group F 10:00 AM 1st Group G vs 2nd Group H 2:00 PM

Tuesday, December 6

Matchup Time (ET) Result 1st Group F vs 2nd Group E 10:00 AM 1st Group H vs 2nd Group G 2:00 PM

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 10

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM

Wednesday, December 14

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Third Place match

Saturday, December 17

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM

Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage: Final game

Sunday, December 18

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM

Possible World Cup Round of 16 games: Predict the potential match-ups

The end of the group stage at Qatar 2022 World Cup is getting closer and closer. While the rest of the national teams add up to the knockout stage, make sure to enjoy the World Cup Predictor, where you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There's 12 spots left in the knockout stages to fill up.