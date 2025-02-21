Lakers News: LeBron James credits Bronny as motivation to continue playing in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game where LeBron James once again delivered an exceptional performance, leading his team with 40 points. Following the victory, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that his son, Bronny James, plays a significant role in his decision to keep playing at this stage of his career.

James made history yet again with his performance, becoming the only player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games at age 40 or older. His first came in a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors, where he scored 42 points to lead the Lakers past Stephen Curry and company.

LeBron, who has been the Lakers‘ top scorer in consecutive back-to-back wins over the Hornets and Blazers, continues to defy expectations and the inevitable passage of time. He shared his thoughts on staying motivated and performing at a high level.

“So, why? It’s the love of the game, and I have an opportunity now to show my son the ranks of how to be a professional in this league. And to be along [with] him every single day, that’s a treat,” James explained about what continues to drive him at this stage of career, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times.

Bronny James #9 stands by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While acknowledging that his time in the league is coming to an end, James emphasized that he still has plenty to offer to the game, his teammates, and the league itself.

“I still love the game and I still got a lot to give to the game, to give to my teammates, to give to this league while I’m here,” he added. “I don’t have much time left. So, while I’m here today, in this time, I’m going to try to give what I got when I’m out on the floor”.

LeBron on competing in the NBA

With two decades of experience under his belt, LeBron believes that playing with maximum effort is the key to competing in the league. He noted that a high level of intensity can make up for mistakes during games.

“The best way to compete in this league is to play hard. You can get through a lot of games if you’re able to just play hard,” James said. “You’re able to cover up for a lot of mistakes. We had 24 turnovers for 31 points. I had half of those. … It definitely makes up for it when you’re able to cover for one another and you’re able to play hard. It’s going to help us win a lot of ballgames”.

JJ Redick in awe of LeBron’s longevity

Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed his amazement at how LeBron continues to perform at an elite level despite his age and the mileage of 22 NBA seasons. “He really just defies anything that’s normal,” Redick said. “And not just the physical feats and the plays. It’s the mentality”.

“He’s a billionaire, and he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade,” Redick continued. “It’s like, he’s amazing to coach. He sets the standard for how you’re supposed to approach this craft”.