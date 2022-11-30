A tough match between Croatia and Belgium will close out group F of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This clash will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this game.

Croatia vs Belgium: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group F match?

This group had these teams as the candidates to move on to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. But the game Croatia vs Belgium will be more important than just to see who qualifies in the first place. Find out who will be the referee of this group F game.

Croatia had a big turnaround from their opener to their last game. A 0-0 tie vs Morocco to begin their journey wasn’t very promising, though they responded with a great performance defeating Canada 4-1. That gave them the advantage of knowing that either a victory or a draw will send the team to the round of 16.

Belgium don’t have margin for error. Their 1-0 win over Canada was a good start, but they weren’t able to play better. That led to a 2-0 loss vs Morocco that now has them on the brink of elimination. The only way they will surely qualify is with a victory here. A tie could work theoretically, although the odds are very low.

Who is the referee of Croatia vs Belgium going to be?

The clash of these countries will likely leave one of them eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the person in charge must be on point. It will be a very relevant match given Croatia were the runners-up in Russia 2018, and Belgium finished in the third place four years ago. There is going to be a lot at stake here.

For this game Anthony Taylor will be the main referee making sure everything stays on course. Gary Beswick will be the assistant referee 1, Adam Nunn the assistant referee 2, and Istvan Kovacs the fourth official.

