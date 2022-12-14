Croatia and Morocco will meet again in Qatar 2022, but now for the 3rd place playoff of the FIFA World Cup. Here are all the details about date, time ant TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Croatia vs Morocco: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 3rd place playoff

Morocco will play against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium to see which squad will be third and fourth place of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game.. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last two games of Qatar 2022 are here. As Croatia and Morocco were eliminated by Argentina and France, respectively, they will face each other to see which national team could make it to the podium as the best third of the world.

These squads will meet for the second time in Qatar 2022 as they played in Matchday 1 of Group F. In that first game, both squads divided points with a 0-0 final score. This time, there must be a winner at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Croatia vs Morocco: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup 3rd place playoff game between Croatia and Morocoo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayayn, Qatar will be played this Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Croatia vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Croatia vs Morocco

Croatiaand Morocco will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup 3rd place playoff game game on Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options are: Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo, Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 is ending and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance to the big final and see if yout simulation is correct. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.