Croatia will play against Morocco today at the Khalifa International Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place game. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Croatia and Morocco will face each other today at the Khalifa International Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place game. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a historic game especially for Morocco who, being the first Africans to play a semifinal, will seek to be the first, since they could not reach the final, to finish in third place. No matter what the result is, what the Moroccans have done is historic, but of course third place would be a good way to end a great World Cup.

Croatia were very close to reaching a final for the second time in their history, as they did in Russia 2018. However, Argentina were far superior and now this great generation of Croatian players want to say goodbye in the best way, with a third place which would be the second in its history after obtaining in France 1998.

Croatia's probable lineup

Marcelo Brozovic is in doubt after being withdrawn in the 50th minute due to discomfort in the game against Argentina. Central defender Gvardiol, who required injections to play through pain from a foot injury in midweek, is also in doubt.

Croatia's possible lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Morocco's probable lineup

Yahia Attiyat Allah and Selim Amallah would return to the starting lineup. The rest would be a team similar to the one that lost 2-0 to France.

Morocco's possible lineup: Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

For this Qatar 2022 last 2 games, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

