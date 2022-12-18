Argentina are the FIFA World Cup champions. Some trusted them since the beginning and Drake was one of those. Now, the rapper has ended his curse and earned millions by betting on La Albiceleste to lift the trophy at Qatar 2022.

Drake ends his curse and earns millions by betting on Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup

Argentina's win on the FIFA World Cup made their fans very happy, but specially Drake. The rapper trusted La Albiceleste to lift the trophy at Qatar 2022 and he has ended his curse by betting on them to earn millions.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has ended. After a 3-3 score on regular time, Argentina and France took the match to penalties. In them, the South Americans won with a 4-2 score to defeat Les Blues and add a third star to their shield.

For this match, Drake decided to bet on Argentina. Of course fans were scared because it is common that whenever the rapper supports a team, they lose. Fortunately, this was not the case and he earned millions after their victory.

How much did Drake bet on Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup?

Bets are always part of sports and Drake knows it. The rapper is always putting his money on the table for the most important games and of course the FIFA World Cup Final was not the exception.

According to RapTV (@Rap on Twitter), Drake bet $1 million on Argentinato win the FIFA World Cup. Fortunately, his curse ended as La Albiceleste managed to get the victory and defeat France in the Final.

With this bet, Drake won $2.75 million, per the RapTV. Fans started saying that he has finally ended his curse and now he can root for any team without the fear of him giving them bad luck.