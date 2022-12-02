England will play against Senegal in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

England and Senegal will face each other at the Al-Bayt Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be a very interesting meeting. From now on, in reality, all the games will have enormous intensity. On the one hand, there will be the Senegalese, who obtained a heroic qualification in the last Matchday when they beat the tough Ecuador 2-1, despite the fact that the South Americans were the favorites to advance to the next round.

On the other side will be one of the candidates to reach the final phases in this World Cup. England started in the best way with a 6-2 victory against Iran, then they had a bad game against the United States in which they drew 0-0, but returned to their best level in the final Matchday to beat Wales 3-0.

England's probable lineup

Defender Ben White, who left the team for "personal reasons" earlier this week, although he hadn't had any minutes so far. The rest of the players are available.

England's possible lineup: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Rashford, Mount, Sterling; Kane.

Senegal 's probable lineup

In Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye, received a second booking of the tournament and ruled him out of the first knockout round, while Cheikhou Kouyate will be unavailable due to injury in the game against the Netherlands.

Senegal's possible lineup: E Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; N Mendy, Ciss, P Gueye; Ndiaye, Dia, I Sarr.

