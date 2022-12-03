England will play against Senegal in what will be the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee of this interesting game.

One of the favorites to be in the final instances of this Qatar 2022 World Cup, England, will play the round of 16 against the tough team from Senegal. Here we tell you who will be the main referee for this interesting duel. Remember that in the United States you can follow all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The English arrived in Qatar as one of the great candidates to reach the final stages and until now they have shown why: two resounding 6-2 and 3-0 victories against Iran and Wales, respectively, and a somewhat lackluster draw against the United States. Joined. Now is the time for them to show if they really are candidates.

They will not have an easy game, since their rivals will be the tough Senegal, who have had a good performance so far. They lost 2-0 on their debut against the Netherlands (although they deserved a bit more), and then beat Qatar and Ecuador 3-1 and 2-1 respectively. Now they will seek to give a new surprise in this World Cup.

The referee for England vs Senegal

The main referee for this interesting duel of the round of 16 of Qatar 2022 will be the Salvadoran Ivan Barton. Assistant Referee 1: David Moran; Assistant Referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt. Fourth Official: Said Martinez.

