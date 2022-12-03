The round of 16 continues with a great game between two good teams. Although England are the favorites, Senegal will try to stun them. Check out their head-to-head record ahead of the Qatar 2022 game.

The knockout games already started in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with multiple tense endings. In this occasion there will be a favorite in England, but Senegal showed they could be a threat. After all they didn’t have that much different results so far.

For the English their undefeated run in group B put them in a great position. The United States complicated them a bit in a 0-0 tie, though they won their other two games with ease. They are the top scoring team along with Spain thanks to their nine goals.

Senegal had to fight a bit more given they reached their last match being forced to win. That 2-1 they got over Ecuador qualified them in the second place of group A, but they played well enough in this tournament to pressure any rival. Now they will have to perform at their best since this will be their toughest challenge in the schedule.

Head-to-head record of England vs Senegal

England are one of the most traditional participants in the World Cup. They won the title once, but they are a big part in the sports history. That could mean they played against everybody, although that is not the case when it comes to Senegal.

This will be the first game ever featuring these national teams. The English and the Senegalese have never faced each other in official competitions nor international friendly games. So it will be new for both trying to figure out this clash the best way.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.