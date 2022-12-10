The governing body has opened a file against the Argentine national team over their altercations with opponents during the Qatar 2022 quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

Argentina have beaten the Netherlands in one of, if not the most heated game in this year's World Cup. La Albiceleste ended up celebrating their qualification for the Qatar 2022 semifinals, but the beef with the opponents continued even after Lautaro Martinez's winning penalty.

Tension existed even before the game kicked off, with Louis van Gaal making some comments about Lionel Messi that didn't sit well with the Argentine national team. Argentina waited to do the talk on the field, unleashing an intense battle that increased as the game went to extra time.

Players were ensued in a melee when Leandro Paredes kicked a ball towards the Oranje bench, and isolated altercations continued to happen during and after the penalty shootout. In the end, FIFA opened a file against both teams.

FIFA opens a file against Argentina: How does this affect them at the World Cup?

Though Argentina will be under investigation for their misconduct during the Netherlands game, no player would be at risk of being suspended. According to Gaston Edul, FIFA always opens a file whenever there are more than five yellow cards in a game, it's just a protocol.

Besides, Veronica Brunati notes that the sanctions — due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code — are against the AFA (Argentina's FA) and therefore don't affect the players participating at the World Cup. Brunati adds that AFA will receive a financial penalty of nearly $10,000.

Consequently, Argentina now can turn the page and start preparing for a crucial game against Croatia. Will they reach the grand final? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

