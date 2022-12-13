The semifinals will have a top candidate as France taking on the surprising Morocco in a historic game. Check out how to listen to this Qatar 2022 World Cup match on the radio.

France vs Morocco on the radio: How to listen to the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end, although there are still the most relevant matchups ahead. One of those will be this France vs Morocco in the semifinals. Find out how to listen to this game on the radio.

France have been probably the best team in the championship. They only lost against Tunisia when they were already qualified to the round of 16, but they have been perfect except from that one defeat. The French are here because they beat the English with a 2-1 thanks to Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud goals.

Although their rivals got to this point in a very good shape. After taking down Portugal, Morocco became the only African country in the history to be in the semifinals. They have also been a tough team the whole tournament being the leaders of their group and eliminating Spain in the penalty shootout following that round.

Will France vs Morocco be available on the radio?

The match that will be starred by France and Morocco should be at thrilling event. It can be watched on TV, but this Qatar 2022 World Cup will also be available on the radio. Sirius XM is one of the options since they have all the tournament. This one can be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM.

Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event are the international stations. The possibilities for France include RTL and RMC. In Morocco, RFI, RTL, and RMC will be in the mix.

