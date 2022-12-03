The round of 16 will have this very interesting duel between European teams, no less than the last champions, France, facing Poland. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this game.

It is the round of 16 and from here the margin of error ends. Now it's win or go home. The French are one of the main candidates and they have been showing it in this World Cup. They won their first two games with authority, and then lost the third to Tunisia, albeit using an alternative team.

On the Polish side, so far what has been shown so far has been poor. Their worst game was clearly the 2-0 defeat against Argentina, in a game where they were vastly outclassed by the Argentines. They will need to show something different if they want to have a chance against France.

The referee for France vs Poland

The main referee for this game will be the Venezuelan Jesus Valenzuela. Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego; Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno. Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega.

