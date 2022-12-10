Portugal said goodbye to the 2022 World Cup after losing 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals, and Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench. That's why his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez didn't hesitate to take a jab at Fernando Santos after the game on Instagram.

Thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal, Morocco became the third semifinalists of the 2022 World Cup after Croatia and Argentina. They will play against the winner between France and England.

Of course, Ronaldo’s role on the team has been discussed during the whole tournament. And while many thought Portugal played better without him, other people believe that he should have always started. And, among them, was, of course, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who threw some shots at Fernando Santos on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez took a jab at Fernando Santos for Ronaldo’s sub

Since Ronaldo was on the bench against Switzerland, there was a lot of speculation about the reasons for it. It was reported that it was a punishment for his reaction during South Korea’s game. However, Santos himself denied the rumors and said it was a tactical choice. Either way, Rodriguez wasn’t having it.

“Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of respect and admiration you have. That same one who saw how when you entered in the game everything changed, but it was already too late,” she wrote.

“You can’t underestimate the best player in the world, your greatest weapon. You also can’t support someone who doesn’t deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today, we didn’t lose, we have learned," she concluded, tagging Ronaldo and adding a “We admire you.”

