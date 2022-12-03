The United States Men's National Team returned to a FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022, having missed Russia 2018. Find out here whether the USMNT is already qualified for the 2026 event.

Failing to qualify for Russia 2018 was a huge blow for US soccer, but the national team eventually bounced back to take the flag to the biggest of stages. The USMNT returned to a FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022, in which it made the knockout stages.

Though it still has work to do, the future looks bright for the United States Men's National Team, with one of the best generations it had in years. Most of its players are just getting their careers started, so it will be interesting to see how they progress.

The USA have been on a growing process over the past decades, but they have yet to take off at a World Cup. In the wake of its performance at Qatar, many wonder whether the USMNT is qualified for the 2026 edition.

Is the USMNT eliminated from Qatar 2022?

The United States Men's National Team is eliminated from the Qatar 2022 after losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. Fortunately, the Stars and Stripes can learn from it with their sights set in 2026.

2026 World Cup automatic qualification

The host nation always gets automatic qualification for a FIFA World Cup, which is why the USMNT are already guaranteed a spot in the 2026 tournament. The USA will host the competition along with Mexico and Canada.