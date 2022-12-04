Japan and Croatia will be the protagonists of an interesting duel for the round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we tell you who will be the main referee of this match.

Japan vs Croatia: Who will be the referee for the World Cup round of 16 match?

The round of 16 of Qatar 2022 will have an interesting duel when the surprising Japan and Croatia, last world runners-up, face each other. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee in this interesting game. I remember that you can watch it live in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

The Japanese team is undoubtedly the big surprise of Qatar 2022, after obtaining two great victories against Germany and Spain, two world champions, adding 6 points (they lost 1-0 with Costa Rica) that allowed them to finish as leaders. of course, now they seek to continue making history.

They won't have it easy as their rivals are none other than the last world runners-up, Croatia, who had a good group stage. They didn't stand out too much and suffered a lot in the game against Belgium, but they did enough to advance to the round of 16 where they hope to show their best version.

Referee for Japan vs Croatia

The main referee for this game of the round of 16 will be the American Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker; Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins. Fourth Official: Mustapha Ghorbal.

