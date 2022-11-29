Japan play against Spain at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Japan and Spain meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on December 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). Japan have a lethal offensive game, but Spain are ready to stop any attack attempt. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Japan were lethal with their midfield strategy during the game with a big favorite like Germany, even though the Germans scored the first goal of that game, the Japanese knew how to counter the enemy attack.

Spain scored seven goals against Costa Rica in what was a display of their offensive strategy with young forwards, but things were different for them during the game against Germany.

Japan probable lineup

Japan need to win this game against Spain, and they know that the Spanish are not as dangerous as everyone thinks since the Spanish strategy depends a lot on one player, Pedri.

Among the Japanese there is no top scorer since the only two goals that Japan's national squad have scored in the 2022 World Cup were by two different players, Doan and Asano.

This is the likely Japan’s lineup for this game: Eiji Kawashima, Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Sakai, Wataru Endo, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.

Spain probable lineup

Spain did not have the same luck against Germany, they barely scored a goal as the german defense was tough against the spanish forwards.

Morata and Torres are the only Spanish players that have more than one goal with a total of one goal each one. Morata scored his most recent goal against Germany.

This is the likely Spain’s lineup for this game: Unai Simón, Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal, Pau Torres, Eric García, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Gavi, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo.