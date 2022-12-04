During the game between France and Poland in Qatar 2022, Jules Kounde was spotted using chains. What does FIFA say about using them in-game and could the defender be punished?

Qatar 2022 has already entered in the knockout stage and the game between France and Poland is one of the most attractive. During the match, Jules Kounde, Les Bleus defender, was spotted using chains, but what does FIFA say about using them in-game and which could be his punishment?

France arrived to this Round of 16 game with the main objective of showing what they are capable of. The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions has a tough group stage, but they managed to advance as leaders in order to face Poland in the next round.

For this game, Didier Deschamps made some changes in his starting 11, including Jules Kounde. The defender was spotted using chains, which FIFA does not allow, but what is the rule about wearing them in-game?

Jules Kounde's chains: Does FIFA allow them in-game?

France's defense is one of the most dominant in this FIFA World Cup. They have tons of huge names available for this zone and Jules Kounde is one of those. Now, the center back was spotted wearing something unusual for a soccer player.

During the Round of 16 game against Poland, the center back started for France. While running, his chains came out of his jersey and of course everyone started talking about it.

FIFA does not allow these items on the field. According to their rules, soccer players must not use chains, bracelets, rings, earings, or any kind of jewelry during the games. It is also prohibited to attach them to the body with any kind of tape.

First, the referee will ask the player to take them off. If they refuse to, they will receive the yellow card and won't be allowed to return until they don't have it anymore.

During the game against Poland, Jules Kounde was spotted using two chains on his neck. Before the break, France's coaching staff helped him to take them off in order to avoid a punishment.

