The 2022 World Cup golden boot winner scored a hat-trick in the final but came up short as France were defeated on penalty kicks.

While Lionel Messi celebrated his much-desired FIFA World Cup trophy, the former champion, Kylian Mbappé and France were heartbroken to not win a back-to-back title. Mbappé scored a hat-trick to help France get to penalty kicks after the defending champions were down 0-2 at the half.

In two minutes, the PSG superstar showed why he is considered the next best thing after Lionel Messi. Mbappé drove the Argentine defense crazy in the dying minutes of the match and almost got a fourth near the end of extra time.

Despite winning the World Cup’s golden boot with 8 goals in the tournament, Kylian Mbappé was heartbroken at failing to claim his second World Cup title, the PSG star took to Instagram to give a determined and encouraging message.

Kylian Mbappé post World Cup Instagram post

On Instagram, Kylian Mbappé wrote “We’ll be back” with a France flag and prayer emoji. It’s hard to argue that claim as France has one of the most talented sides in the world, having lost key players prior to the World Cup and still making the finals playing convincingly.

Mbappé is seen as the heir apparent to Lionel Messi given his age and his accomplishments so far, he was a key member of the 2018 World Cup which France won and has currently 19 goals in 20 games this season for PSG.

Mbappé recently resigned with PSG in search of trying to win the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League, but the 23-year-old has huge interest from Real Madrid, and while transfer talks have cooled they will only pick up when his PSG contract expires.