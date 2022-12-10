As soon as Harry Kane's penalty kick went to the stands, the French superstar was caught by the cameras celebrating the miss. Check out Kylian Mbappe's reaction here.

There were a lot of expectations around England and France for their World Cup quarterfinal, and they didn't disappoint. In the end, Les Bleus had the upper hand and set up a meeting with Morocco at the Qatar 2022 semifinals.

It was certainly a heartbreaking result for the Three Lions, whose lack of accuracy proved costly. Gareth Southgate's men created the most chances, but France's ruthlessness left them empty-handed.

Harry Kane will probably have a hard time trying to forget this game. Though he had a great performance, the only thing many will remember is that he missed a crucial penalty kick with his team trailing by one. It was a huge blow for the Tottenham star, while it sparked ecstasy in Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction to Harry Kane's miss

Mbappe, who is once again taking all the limelight at a World Cup, looked like the happiest man in the world the moment Kane sent his penalty kick over the crossbar. Smiling like he just scored, Mbappe was clearly enjoying that situation.

With France just one game away from the grand final, do you think they'll win back-to-back World Cups? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

