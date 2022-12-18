The Argentine player is one of the legends of the World Cups, and in this final of Qatar 2022 he continued to break records. Here we will tell you which ones.

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in history and, of course, of the Argentine team. He has broken a large number of records with his country, but also in the history of the World Cups, which places him among the great exponents of this tournament. Here we tell you what are the records that he broke after the Qatar 2022 final.

Even before the final, Messi was the player with the most caps for Argentina in World Cups, as well as the top scorer for the Argentine team in the competition. He is also the first player to directly participate in 20 goals, the one who was captain the most times, and the one who received the most MVP awards.

This undoubtedly places him among the greats in World Cup history, such as Pele, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Platini and, of course, his compatriot Diego Maradona. The Argentinian, just as he did in Barcelona, has broken all possible records, which is undoubtedly something worthy of admiration.

The records that Messi broke after the final

The first and perhaps most surprising since it remained valid for several years is that of Lothar Matthäus, since with the final, Lionel Messi reached 26 games played, surpassing the 25 of the German. In addition, he also broke the record for the most minutes played, which until this final was held by the Italian Paolo Maldini.

Lionel Messi also broke a 36-year goalless streak for an Argentine in the World Cup final (Argentina's last two finals were 1-0 defeats). The last time was Jorge Burruchaga's third goal against Germany in the Mexico 1986 final. He is also the second Argentine player to score 2 goals in a final. The only one who had achieved it was Mario Kempes in Argentina 1978. He is also the first to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice