Morocco play against Spain at the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Morocco and Spain meet in a game for the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on December 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET). Morocco know how to defend, but Spain are ready to score more goals.. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Morocco are the most dangerous underdog in the Knockout Stage, they are in this phase of the 2022 World Cup because their defense did a perfect job during the group stage.

Spain have top notch forwards but so far they couldn't score more than two during the last two games. Today there are many doubts about Luis Enrique's playing system.

Morocco probable lineup

Morocco can eliminate Spain easily, since the strength of the Moroccans lies in their eight forwards. They scored 4 goals during the group stage, and Morocco's defense is strong, during the previous stage they allowed only one goal.

Morocco play together, therefore they do not have a top goal scorer, so far four different players have scored goals for the national team.

This is the likely Morocco’s lineup for this game: Yassine Bounou, Romain Saïss, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Ilias Chair, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Spain probable lineup

Spain has strong and weak sides, one of the weakest sides is La Roja's defense, they know that the left-backs and right-backs are the ones who suffer the most to stop attacking plays.

Morata is the only Spanish player with three goals, he scored all those goals during the Group Stage, one in each game of that phase. The second top scorer is Ferran Torres with two goals scored against Costa Rica.

This is the likely Spain’s lineup for this game: Unai Simón, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Pedri, Álvaro Morata, Marco Asensio.