France and Morocco faced each other in the 2022 World Cup semifinals looking for a place in the decisive match against Argentina. And fans weren't happy with the performance of referee Cesar Ramos. Check the funniest memes and reactions.

France and Morocco faced each other in the 2022 World Cup semifinals looking for a place in the decisive match against Argentina. As expected, the game was hard-fought and very physical. And, as has happened several times in the tournament, fans weren’t happy with the referee's performance.

The match was officiated by Mexican Cesar Ramos. The 38-year-old referee works mostly in Liga MX, and has also taken charge of games in the Concacaf Champions League. During the match between France and Morocco, many fans think he has been very permissive.

Fans of both teams weren’t happy with his decisions, especially an action in which it seemed like Theo Hernandez made a foul in the zone, but he didn’t concede a penalty to Morocco. Meanwhile, France’s fans thought that Kylian Mbappé had received too many hits.

Morocco fans complain about referee decisions: Funniest memes and reactions

The 2022 World Cup hasn’t gone by without controversies, especially with the referees. Many players have complained about it, including Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Portugal’s Pepe and Bruno Fernandes. And Morocco’s fans joined the club of complains, after the performance during France vs. Morocco: