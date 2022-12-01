The Netherlands and the United States clash off on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET), the Netherlands will take on the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha for a spot in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here are the teams' anticipated starting lineups for the third round of Group H soccer. In the United States, you may watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

They've met five times before, but this will be their sixth formal encounter. Head-to-head, the Dutch hold the upper hand, having defeated the United States men's national team four times to date. No matches have finished in a tie.

The two sides last met in an international friendly on June 5, 2015, with the USMNT coming out on top, 4-3. If history is any indication, their first meeting since then, in the Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup, promises to be even more spectacular.

Netherlands probable lineup

Jeremie Frimpong, the Netherlands' right defender, had an ankle injury in training earlier this week and is now a major concern for Saturday's match, although Denzel Dumfries was set to start there nonetheless. Van Gaal should have his whole squad available, although Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake are risking suspension if they incur a booking here and will miss any possible Quarter-Final encounter. The Oranje may elect to keep the same starting XI as they did against Qatar.

Netherlands possible starting XI:

Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

USMNT probable lineup

Pulisic, who scored the winning goal for the United States against Iran despite sustaining a pelvic contusion in the process, is being evaluated on a regular basis but confirmed through social media that he will be OK to play on Saturday. Weston McKennie is reportedly battling with a quad issue, giving the USA more of a selection difficulty.

Coach Gregg Berhalter has also lost Josh Sargent to an injured ankle, the degree of which won't be known until scan results come back. All three, though, are considered to have reasonable prospects of making the last-16 match, thus barring any late worries, Berhalter will want to proceed with an unchanged XI.

USMNT possible starting XI:

Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic.