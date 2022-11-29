Argentina and Poland will finish the first round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a tough match for both. This game will be played at Stadium 974. Check out who will be the referee of this group C clash.

Poland vs Argentina: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group C match?

The owners of the spots in the next round from group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup remain to be seen. That is why this Argentina vsPoland will be definitive. Find out who will be the referee of this group C game.

Argentina got a very tight win over Mexico on Matchday 2 to stay alive in the tournament. Although that result only gave them another opportunity since they still have a lot to do. A win in this game will qualify them to the next round, but a defeat will eliminate them.

Poland are first in the group after their 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Though they can’t lose the focus because a bad performance could ruin the good production they had so far. The advantage they have is that either a triumph or a tie will put them in the round of 16.

Who is the referee of Poland vs Argentina going to be?

The battle that will feature world class stars like Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski appears as the best game of the day. Being so much at stake for both sides makes it even more exciting. But there is another protagonist to mention in this match.

Danny Desmond Makkelie will appear in this occasion as the main referee of the clash. Hessel Steegstra will be the assistant referee 1, Jan de Vries the assistant referee 2, and Said Martínez the fourth official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.