Portugal play against Switzerland at the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Portugal and Switzerland meet in a game for the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail on December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Portuguese have a stronger offensive attack than the Swiss. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Portugal weren't as deadly during the Group Stage but they did score the goals needed to win every game. Portugal's only major failure during the previous stage was against South Korea.

Switzerland scored just four goals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage, and their defense allowed almost as many goals with a total of three goals.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal have what it takes to win this game in the midfield as Bruno Fernandes is the key player for the passes to reach the forwards.

The most recent goal for Portugal was scored by Ricardo Horta in the last group stage game when Portugal lost 1-2 against South Korea.

This is the likely Portugal’s lineup for this game: Rui Patrício, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Raphaël Guerreiro, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, João Mário, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix.

Switzerland probable lineup

Switzerland have experienced players who know what it's like to play in a World Cup, one of them is Shaqiri with 111 caps and 27 goals.

Embolo is the top scorer within Switzerland's national team, he has two goals, he last scored during the game against Serbia.

This is the likely Switzerland’s lineup for this game: Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic.