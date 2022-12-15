One of the most famous astrologers revealed in social media his prediction after the final between Argentina and France was ready. Read here to find out what he said about the possible result in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Argentina and France meet in a final for the ages in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The reigning champions kept the dream alive after beating Morocco 2-0 in a thrilling semifinal. Meanwhile, Argentina had their best performance of the tournament to defeat Croatia with a score of 3-0.

Now, for the first time ever, Argentina and France clash in a World Cup final with both teams looking for their third title. The French squad hoisted the trophy in 1998 and 2018. That's why they might still become the third team ever to win the tournament in consecutive editions. On the other side, Argentina won in 1978 and 1986.

So, as it has happened during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it's time for predictions to come. After the final between Argentina and France was set, a very famous astrologer talked about the possible result of the final. If you want to know which team will be the next champion, continue reading.

World Cup final prediction: Astrologer says who will win

Giorgio Armas is a very recognized astrologer who has proclaimed himself as "Protector of Boca Juniors and the National Team of Argentina". Towards the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he's been very clear about the result. "Argentina will be World Champion. It's my prediction and decree."

The famous astrologer went further and confirmed more details about the prediction. Prior to the tournament, he said that Argentina would play in the final against a European rival and that there would be revenge. This meant that both teams had met before. Though the astrologer thought it would be Germany, then he adjusted the situation with France.

"From my initial prediction we eliminated Germany. Then everything is clear. European rival, we'll have revenge. We just need our ritual of protection to be ready," were the words of Armas. Technically, Argentina indeed go for payback against France. Four years ago in the World Cup, during the Round of 16, the French squad won that single-elimination game 4-3 at Kazan.