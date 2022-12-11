Only four teams remaing in the race for the 2022 World Cup title: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco. However, only one will be able to lift the trophy. Here, check out which team is the favorite to do so, according to FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index.

After three weeks of ferocious competition, it’s all down to only four teams. The 2022 World Cup semifinals will be played between Tuesday (Dec. 13) and Wednesday (Dec. 14). Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco will be all looking to get into the big final.

Throughout the tournament, all teams have shown why they would deserve to win the biggest trophy in soccer. Morocco are the first African team to reach this stage, and they have upset two big candidates such as Spain and Portugal. Meanwhile, Croatia want to repeat their feat in 2018 but with a different outcome after leaving Brazil out of the way.

France are also aiming for history, as they want to become the first country to win two consecutive World Cups since Brazil (1958-1962), and, of course, Argentina are looking for their third trophy and give Lionel Messi the only title it has eluded him so far. Predicting a winner seems like a tough task, but FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index has made their bet.

Which team has more chance of winning the World Cup 2022?

Per FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index has made their predictions for the final stage of the 2022 World Cup and Argentina are the favorites to lift the title with a 37% chance of winning. They have a 64% chance of making the final.

Meanwhile, France are the second favorites with a 66% chance of making the final, and 35% of winning the title. Croatia, on the other hand, have a 36% chance of getting into the final, and a 16% chance of winning the tournament.

At last, Morocco have a 34% chance of making the final and a 13% chance of winning the tournament. Surely, the four games left in the tournament will all be thrilling. If you want to enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.