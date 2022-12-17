France clash with Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final and Didider Deschamps might be preparing the greatest tactical surprise of the tournament. Read here to find out what's the big move to win the trophy.

Though Argentina and Lionel Messi are having a great Qatar 2022 World Cup, France are still the favorites considering they could win back-to-back tournaments. Didier Deschamps and his players can make history because only two teams ever have achieved that feat: Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

France won Group D in Qatar 2022 and then, in the knockout stages, managed to survive with victories against Poland, England and Morocco. In a big difference with Argentina, the French squad haven't needed extra time or a penaty shootout to advance at any round.

During this run towards the World Cup final, there are names who have been fundamental as starters. For example, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Raphael Varane, Hugo Lloris or Aurelien Tchouameni. However, in a very shocking turn of events, Didier Deschamps prepares a huge surprise in which one of those players might not begin the final.

What is France's tactical plan against Argentina?

The first thing you need to know is that Didier Deschamps has all the players at his disposal. This Saturday, one day before the final, there were no absences in practice. Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are finally virus free (flu symptoms).

Furthermore, Theo Hernandez (left knee) and Aurelien Tchouameni (hip) were also back. Considering this scenario, in the last training session for France, Didier Deschamps tried a shocking move. Olivier Giroud in the bench.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, with information about the evening set-up for France, Didier Deschamps used almost the same starting lineup that won against England in the quarterfinals, but with one major twist. Oliver Giroud out, Marcus Thuram in on the left side and Kylian Mbappe taking the Giroud's spot as center forward.

While this is not a confirmed lineup for the final, it could be indeed a huge tactical change to surprise Argentina. The other doubt for Deschamps might be Ibrahima Konate or Dayot Upamecano as the partner for Raphael Varane on defense. Konate had a great semifinal after Upamecano was out with the virus.

