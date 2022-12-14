Though the Morocco semifinal is a big fixture for France, a French coach has admitted he wishes the African team makes the Qatar 2022 final.

Morocco are without any doubt the biggest surprise of this year's World Cup. Not only did they finish atop Group F, leaving a powerhouse like Belgium out of the knockout stages, but the African team also took down the likes of Spain and Portugal en route to the Qatar 2022 semifinals.

Now, a challenging meeting with France awaits them. The reigning champions have also made the final four in great fashion, making a statement against England in the quarterfinals.

The stakes will be high when they clash today, as the winner will face Lionel Messi and Argentina with the coveted trophy up for grabs. Surprisingly, a French-born coach will root for Morocco.

Herve Renard wants Morocco to advance to 2022 World Cup final

Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard, who was born in France, admitted to RMC Sport that he will root for Morocco. Renard coached the African team between February 2016 and July 2019, leading them to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

"I am French, I was born in France, I have a French passport. But I'm afraid tomorrow I will support Morocco, because that country has left a mark on me, people have given me love to an unimaginable stage," Renard said.

