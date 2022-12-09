Even with few years as a country, Croatia have become an amazing National Team in the soccer stage. Read here to find out if they have ever won a World Cup.

In an amazing turn of events, Croatia have become a regular challenger in the World Cup to traditional powerhouses such as Brazil, Italy, Germany or Argentina. Though their soccer history is young, after their independence and the collapse of Yugoslavia, the list of Croatian stars is just spectacular.

Luka Modric, Davor Suker, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic or Robert Prosinecki are just a few examples of superb players which transformed an unknown team into a frequent contender.

After Croatia's independence in 1991, soccer started a new and exciting adventure in that country. That's why even with few World Cups played, they've already made their mark. Continue reading to find out if Croatia have ever won the tournament.

Have Croatia ever won the World Cup?

Croatia have participated in six World Cups: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. At Qatar, they are playing in their third consecutive tournament looking for their first trophy ever.

The best participation for Croatia came in 2018 when they reached the final and lost it against France. In 1998, they had a breakthrough performance as third-place with Davor Suker as their star and the top-scorer of the tournament with six goals. They also lost that semifinal against the French squad in Saint-Denis.

