Bangladesh is one of the many countries that have offered their support to the Argentines since the first match of the World Cup that is taking place in Qatar. Here, check out how the citizens celebrated Argentina's victory over Poland.

Argentina defeated Poland in their last FIFA World Cup match by a score of 2-0 and the citizens of Bangladesh were some of the first to come out to celebrate. The streets were dyed in the albiceleste and showed how important the colors of Leo Messi's team are to the country.

The citizens of the small South Asian country not only felt the same tension as the Argentines who watched the match, but also took part in the big celebrations, which in their case was in the early hours of the morning. The fans did not hesitate to take their flags out on the streets and the celebrations had no timetable, since it was already 3 o'clock in the morning there.

In 2018, sports journalist Quazi Zulquarnain confessed why they have so much love for the country and this is also attributed to Diego Armando Maradona. "We Bangladeshis have always loved soccer. Not having a great national team to channel it, we celebrate Argentina" and added (about the Soccer God) "His personal struggles, his victory over the English and his flawed personality appeal to us because they remind us of ourselves".

How did Bangladeshi citizens celebrate Argentina's victory?

The celebrations were recorded in various videos and photographs. Some were even broadcast live around the world from different locations, where some Bangladeshis gathered to celebrate the victory of Argentina. Here, check out how the fans celebrated: