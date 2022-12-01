Japan have defied the odds to qualify for the round of 16 at Qatar 2022 as leaders of Group E, pulling off upsets against Germany and Spain. Find out here what's the furthest the Asian team has gone in a FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup never disappoints. Fortunately, Qatar 2022 isn't being the exception. A few weeks ago, many wondered whether Germany or Spain would finish atop their group. However, it was Japan who advanced to the round of 16 as leaders of Group E.

The Asian side produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in their debut in Qatar, coming from behind to shock Germany on Matchday 1. When it looked like their fairytale would be over after a loss to Costa Rica, Hajime Moriyasu's men produced another upset, also turning things around to beat Spain.

Now, the Japanese national team will take on Croatia with a ticket to the quarterfinals at stake. Though it's not the first time Japan have qualified for the knockout stages, many wonder how far they've gone in previous editions.

What's the furthest Japan have ever gone in a FIFA World Cup?

Japan have yet to get past the Round of 16 at a FIFA World Cup. They've reached the last 16 on three occasions, but that's the farthest they've gone so far. Let's take a look at Japan's World Cup history:

1998: Group stage

2002 : Round of 16 (1-0 loss vs. Turkey)

: Round of 16 (1-0 loss vs. Turkey) 2006: Group stage

2010 : Round of 16 (5-3 loss to Paraguay on penalties after goalless draw)

: Round of 16 (5-3 loss to Paraguay on penalties after goalless draw) 2014: Group stage

2018: Round of 16 (3-2 loss to Belgium)

Now, Japan have an opportunity to make history in Qatar. Will they reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.