Lionel Messi and Argentina have made it to the Qatar 2022 final after a comfortable win over Croatia. Find out here how many times has the PSG star taken his nation to a World Cup final.

Argentina got the job done against Croatia to reach the grand final at Qatar 2022, in what could be Lionel Messi's last opportunity to win the coveted and elusive FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who turned 35 in June, had admitted before the tournament he may not play in the 2026 event. Therefore, all eyes have been on him from day one. And he lived up to the expectations so far.

Messi scored in all but one game en route to the final, as he only failed to get on the scoresheet against Poland. Now, he's just one step away from winning his first World Cup. However, it won't be the first time he plays in the final.

Has Lionel Messi played in a World Cup final?

Lionel Messi will play in his second World Cup final. Messi had already played in the Brazil 2014 final, but it was a heartbreaking memory for all Argentine fans. That day, Mario Gotze gave Germany a dramatic win in extra time, ending with Messi and Argentina's hopes.

Eight years later, they'll have a second opportunity to finish the job. Now, Argentina wait for the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal. Will Messi lead his country to the promised land this time? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.