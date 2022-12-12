Argentina know what it's like to play in a World Cup, they haven't missed a big tournament qualification since 1974, but since the last century they don't know what it's like to win a final.

Argentina have suffered like never before to reach a FIFA World Cup Final in the 21st century, but over the past 20th century they have reached the big game on three different occasions.

Among the South American squads Argentina are one of the big favorites along with Brazil to win the World Cup, but it has been 20 years since a South American team has not won a World Cup.

Maradona was one of the big names among Argentina's national team, although they no longer play as they did in the Maradonian times, but with ehard work the squad left behind the need to depend on a single player.

Has Argentina ever won the FIFA World Cup?

Yes, they are two time World Cup champions, Argentina won their first big title in 1978 as host country and for a second time in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Apart from the two World Cup trophies won in the 20th century, Argentina were runners-up twice in 1990 and 1930. During the 21st century they lost the World Cup Final in Brazil against Germany.

The worst result for Argentina during the 21st century was in 2002 where they were knocked out in the Group Stage, but since then the Argentines have reached the knockout stage back to back.