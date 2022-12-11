Morocco head to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Semi-Finals clash against big favorites France hoping to reach a historic Final. Here, check out how many World Cup trophies the Atlas Lions have won in their history.

After a stunning victory against Spain in the Round of 16 and Portugal in the Quarter-Fiinals, Morocco advanced to the Semi-Finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where they will come against reigning champions France. Thus, they made history by being the first African team to get to that stage of the tournament.

When placed in a group with European royalty like Croatia and Belgium, few people would have picked the North African country to advance. But a sequence of dogged and ruthless performances propelled Morocco to the runners-up spot. After tying Croatia 0-0, the Atlas Lions upset the world's No. 2 with a final result of 2-0 and then advanced into the last 16 by beating Canada.

Since the Group Stage, when they allowed just one goal, Walid Regragui's players have continued to impress on defense in the elimination round. The 120 minutes of play resulted in a dull draw for Spain. The Moroccans were favored to lose their cool when penalties were initiated, but they proved doubters wrong once again. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup thanks to a 3-0 shootout win.

How many World Cup trophies have Morocco won?

Despite reaching their sixth World Cup participation, Morocco are yet to win the tournament. They initially made it in 1970, and in 1986, they had their best showing ever by advancing to the Round of 16. Only Cameroon, who made their 8th appearance in Qatar, can compare.

In 1986, during the World Cup in Mexico, Morocco made headlines by being the first African team to advance to the tournament's Round of 16. This year, they're shattering all records and are on the cusp of making history by competing in the Final for the first time.