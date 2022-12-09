Croatia is celebrating! The team got a victory in the quarterfinals and eliminated Brazil, earning a spot in the semifinal. Here, check out how popular model Ivana Knoll celebrated.

Ivana Knoll, known for being an influencer and model, has not missed any of her country's matches since the start of the World Cup 2022 that is taking place in Qatar. The Croatian national team was able to beat Neymar's team and became the first semifinalists of the most important sporting event.

Their next match will be against the winner of Argentina vs Netherlands, which will be played on Friday, December 9, at 2 PM ET. At no time was it clear who would be the winner of Croatia vs. Brazil, but Luka Modrić's team took the lead in the penalty shootout and emerged victorious.

Miss Croatia, who has generated quite a stir for her outfits, not only attended the Qatar Foundation stadium to support the national team, but also mocked Brazil for their defeat. Here, check out what she had to say on social networks...

Ivana Knoll mocked Brazil's national team after elimination

Ivana has generated several controversies since her arrival in Qatar. First she made headlines in all the country's portals for her extravagant outfits, and at one point there was even talk that she could be in legal trouble. During the Croatia vs. Japan match, she was photographed by several Arab fans and according to a businessman named Hassan Al-Jefairi, it was in order to take evidence to denounce her.

Now, after Croatia's victory against Brazil, the renowned model has once again generated controversy. This time due to her celebration of the Croatian national team's victory over the South American country. Knoll mocked Neymar's team in some stories on her Instagram profile (@knolldoll), saying "Brazil who?" on several occasions, while focusing on herself and the team's players.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer. Another option is Peacock, which offers a limited-time offer for 0.99/m.