In the wake of a shocking elimination from Qatar 2022 at the hands of Croatia, many wonder whether Neymar will play in the next FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Is this Neymar's last World Cup? What the Brazilian star could do after Qatar 2022

Another upset has been produced at this year's FIFA World Cup. Against all odds, Croatia took down one of the biggest favorites at Qatar 2022 by beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties. Consequently, many wonder what's next for Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has yet to win the coveted trophy, and it's fair to believe this could have been his last opportunity to do so. By the time the 2026 World Cup takes place, Neymar will be 34.

Of course, that doesn't mean this is over. The likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are well over their 30s and they're currently playing in Qatar. However, Neymar had already suggested Qatar 2022 could be his final World Cup.

Will Neymar play in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil?

It might be too soon to tell whether Qatar 2022 was the last World Cup in Neymar's career. However, in an interview with DAZN in 2021, Neymar admitted that was his idea.

"I think Qatar 2022 will be my last World Cup," Neymar said. "I don't know if I have the mental fortitude to continue coping with the world of soccer."

Of course, Brazil's painful defeat to Croatia could either lead Neymar to retire or, in the contrary, to continue trying. Though Brazil is out, you can still predict the winner of Qatar 2022 using our World Cup Predictor.

