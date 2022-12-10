Morocco have made history after reaching the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium. And it seems that they gained a new special supporter: Shakira. Check out her reaction to their win.

Morocco became the third semifinalists of the 2022 World Cup after beating Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium. They are the first African team to go this far in the tournament, and they have one special fan: Shakira.

Youssef En-Nesyri was the one who gave his team the victory against the Portuguese, with a goal in the first half. While Portugal tried to score in the last minutes of the match, they couldn’t find an equalizer to go to extra-time.

While to many fans it is hard to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible farewell to the World Cup, to Morocco and Africa this is an historic moment. That’s why Shakira didn’t hesitate to congratulate the country.

Shakira says “this time for Africa” as Morocco is semifinalist at Qatar 2022

To anyone who lived it, it’s impossible to forget how “Waka Waka” by Shakira became an instant hit during the 2010 World Cup celebrated in South Africa. And the singer, who has been remembering her performances in the tournament, used one of her lyrics to congratulate Morocco.

The Colombian artist wrote on Twitter “This time for Africa!!” with a clap emoji and the Moroccan flag, adding the hashtag #WorldCup. It seems like she is now a fan of Walid Regragui’s team.

In the past, when the Colombian team wasn’t competing in the tournament, Shakira had supported Spain due to her former partner Gerard Piqué. Well, not anymore. Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.