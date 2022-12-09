Morocco will face Portugal in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Morocco vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in your country

For the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, one of the main candidates, Portugal will play against Morocco, the biggest surprise in this World Cup. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal is undoubtedly one of the main candidates to reach the final stages, especially after the excellent performance they had against Switzerland, in which they won 6-1 with Goncalo Ramos scoring 3 goals and being the man of the match. They are only two games away from the first final in their history and they do not want to miss the opportunity.

Their rivals will be the big surprise of this World Cup. In a group that included Croatia and Belgium, few expected Morocco to finish undefeated as leaders with 7 points out of 9 possible. The Moroccan team continued with a high level thanks to which they eliminated Spain in the round of 16. Now they are looking to be the first Africans to reach a semi-final.

Morocco vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Morocco and Portugal will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 10 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 11)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 11)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 11)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 11)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Morocco vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live, MTV India SD, MTV India HD

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, Sporza

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, CRTV Sports, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo two

Canada: TSN3, CTV App, TSN5, RDS App, TSN1, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, TSN App, CTV

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, Soccer Channel

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1

Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, DD Sports, MTV India SD, MTV India HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, ITVX

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: NRK1, NRKTV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1

Serbia: RTS1, HRT2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC Sport, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv The league

Spain: World Goal, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, NRK1

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, UBC TV, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App.

