For the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, one of the main candidates, Portugal will play against Morocco, the biggest surprise in this World Cup. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
Portugal is undoubtedly one of the main candidates to reach the final stages, especially after the excellent performance they had against Switzerland, in which they won 6-1 with Goncalo Ramos scoring 3 goals and being the man of the match. They are only two games away from the first final in their history and they do not want to miss the opportunity.
Their rivals will be the big surprise of this World Cup. In a group that included Croatia and Belgium, few expected Morocco to finish undefeated as leaders with 7 points out of 9 possible. The Moroccan team continued with a high level thanks to which they eliminated Spain in the round of 16. Now they are looking to be the first Africans to reach a semi-final.
Morocco vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
Morocco and Portugal will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 10 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 11)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 11)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 11)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 11)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Morocco vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live, MTV India SD, MTV India HD
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, Sporza
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, CRTV Sports, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo two
Canada: TSN3, CTV App, TSN5, RDS App, TSN1, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, TSN App, CTV
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7
Croatia: HRT2, HRTi
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, Soccer Channel
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1
Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV, ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, DD Sports, MTV India SD, MTV India HD, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, ITVX
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: NRK1, NRKTV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1
Serbia: RTS1, HRT2
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC Sport, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv The league
Spain: World Goal, TVE La 1, RTVE.es
Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, NRK1
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, UBC TV, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App.
