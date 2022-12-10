Portugal lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. It's the end of their journey at the tournament. Let's review their ride at Qatar 2022.

Portugal lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fernando Santos’ team had several chances to equalize the game, but in the end, Bono’s performance and a lack of aim, left them without the victory.

Morocco is now the first African country to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, and it expands their historical run in the tournament. Youseff En-Nesiri was the one who gave his team the victory against the Portuguese.

Before this match, Portugal was one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and their impressive 6-1 win over Switzerland had put them in the bag of contenders. However, now their World Cup chances, and Cristiano Ronaldo's, are gone for now.

Portugal’s journey at the 2022 World Cup

Portugal started the World Cup with a hard-fought win against Ghana in their opener, with goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Lao. Then, they did the same against Uruguay, winning 2-0 to seal their Round of 16 qualification, before losing to South Korea.

In the Round of 16, they beat Switzerland 6-1, with Ronaldo on the bench. However, his replacement Goncalo Ramos was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick and putting Portugal in the same category as contenders.

But, first they had to beat Morocco, who has been the surprise of the tournament so far. And they couldn’t. Ronaldo was also on the bench for this match, and entered in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Portugal's historical best results at the tournament is still their the third place in 1966; they also finished fourth in 2006.

