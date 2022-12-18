On Sunday, the Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, featuring Argentina and France. Here, check out what would happen if the game ends in a draw.

The 2022 World Cup will come to an end on Sunday at Lusail Stadium with the last game. The reigning champions, France led by Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head with Argentina led by Lionel Messi in a battle of the superstars.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is making his last try to add the sport's greatest award to his outstanding résumé, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate is aiming for consecutive victories. Both superstars have scored five goals in this World Cup, making them tied for the lead in the Golden Boot competition.

On Tuesday, Lionel Scaloni's players dispatched Croatia by a 3-0 score, and on Wednesday, Didier Deschamps' boys beat Morocco by a 2-0 score in the other Semi-Finals matchup. Two-time World Cup champions, Les Blues won in 1998 in addition to the previous tournament, while La Albiceleste won in 1978 and 1986.

What would happen if Argentina and France draw in the Qatar 2022 Final?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the third-place game and the Grand Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the Argentina and France clash in the World Cup Final, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains a draw, the winner of the gold medal and the $42 million in prize money will be decided on penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.