For Brazil and Tite the true test starts now! Brazil have a path that could see them face Argentina in a epic semifinal but first needs to do the business in their round of 16 clash.
Brazil made it to the round of 16 after a 2-0 win over Serbia to kick off their World Cup. Later, Brazil was impressive in their 1-0 win over Switzerland, but fell to Cameroon 1-0 when the five-time champions put out a mixed side to close group play.
South Korea had a much more difficult path to the round of 16, needing a Uruguay stumble in La Celeste’s last group match against Ghana. South Korea began with a boring 0-0 draw with Uruguay, followed by defeat to Ghana 3-2, and pulling off an upset win against Portugal in a 2-1 victory.
So, what happens if Brazil defeats South Korea?
In the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, a match cannot end in a tie, so a Brazilian win in the 90 minutes of play or after penalty kicks would advance them to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.
Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002 with a 2-0 win over Germany in the final. Since then, the Brazilians have not lived up to the big expectations that are placed on them.