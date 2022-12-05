Croatia and Japan will square off for Qatar 2022's FIFA World Cup Round of 16. But, what if the squad led by Luka Modric fails to beat the Japanese in this match?

Qatar 2022: What happens if Croatia lose to Japan in the round of 16?

Well, the moment every single soccer fan on Earth was waiting for is finally here. It's win-or-go-home season, with just the eight best teams moving on to the next round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Croatia reached the Round of 16 after quite an impressive display in the group stage, going from less to more after a draw with Morocco, followed by a big win over Canada and a key tie to Belgium.

Japan, on the other hand, shocked the world by taking down Germany on its debut, then disappointed with a loss to Costa Rica. Notably, they still bounced back to beat Spain and move forward to this stage.

Qatar 2022: What If Japan Beat Croatia In The Round Of 16?

Oddsmakers agree that Croatia should be favored to win this game, albeit not by a big margin. But then again, we've seen Japan beat the odds twice in this tournament already, so who's to say they won't do it again?

This is a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams. So, if Japan beats Croatia, they'll move on to the quarterfinals to face the winner between Brazil and South Korea. Croatia, on the other hand, would be sent back home and eliminated from the competition.