The Three Lions take on Wales in their final match of Group B in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here is the scenario if England loses to Wales.

England are coming off of a disappointing game against the USMNT in a 0-0 draw after dismantling Iran 6-2 in their opening group game. The Three Lions have 4 points and are well in the driver's seat in Group B, now they will take on Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan for confirmation of first place.

The winner of Group B will take on Senegal and avoid Netherlands, so it is important for the Three Lions to get a victory over Wales who are deemed the weakest team in the group.

Here are the scenarios if England were to lose to Wales in their last game of group B at the FIFA World Cup.

Scenarios if England loses to Wales

If England were to lose by three goals or less, the Three Lions will qualify for the round of 16. They would finish first if Iran and USMNT draw.

If England lose by four goals or more to Wales, Wales will qualify, and England will be eliminated if Iran or USMNT ends in victory for either team.