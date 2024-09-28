Gianluigi Buffon reveals the three best forwards he has ever played against in his soccer career

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon picked the three toughest opponents he’s ever faced during his illustrious career.

With a 29-year career, over 1,000 official matches, and a trophy cabinet that includes 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a World Cup win with Italy, Gianluigi Buffon is undoubtedly one of soccer’s greatest players.

After retiring at age 45 with Parma, the club where he first made his mark, Buffon took a moment to reflect on the toughest challenges he faced throughout his nearly three-decade-long career.

In a 2018 interview, Buffon highlighted who were the three most difficult forwards he has ever faced, and without hesitation the Italian said: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazário.

“I’ve played against many great players,” Buffon said, before singling out these icons. “I can’t remember them all, but Messi, Cristiano, and Ronaldo are the three best who tested me throughout my career,” said the legendary Italian goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores the opening goal from the penalty spot past Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance against Buffon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record against Buffon is well-documented. In eight matches, Ronaldo scored nine goals against Buffon, including a brace in the 2016/17 Champions League final and a stunning bicycle kick in the following season. Despite those moments, Buffon still saw Messi as the more complete player.

Messi didn’t find the net against Buffon until 2017, but that didn’t stop the Italian legend from praising the Argentine: “They’re two completely different players,” Buffon explained. “Messi is more complete, with better technical quality and the vision of a playmaker more than a traditional forward.”

Buffon went on to note how Ronaldo’s game has evolved with age. “Cristiano, maybe because he’s a bit older, has become a true goal scorer,” Buffon added. “Compared to before, Ronaldo conserves more energy now. He doesn’t drift wide to take on defenders as much, but if you give him the ball in the box, he’ll find the back of the net.”

Buffon’s admiration for these three forwards reflects the extraordinary challenges they posed, even to one of the best goalkeepers to ever play the game.

